November 15, 2016 6:47 AM

Belfair man killed in two-vehicle crash on Route 3

By Lisa Pemberton

A Mason County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

According to a Washington State Patrol press memo:

Craig Friend, 66, of Belfair, didn’t yield to an oncoming vehicle when he pulled a red 2008 Jeep Wrangler onto southbound state Route 3 at Sunnyslope Road, about four miles south of Bremerton.

A 26-year-old Bremerton man driving a maroon 2000 Dodge Ram pickup northbound on state Route 3 attempted to stop. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane.

The crash was reported at about 5:08 p.m., and the roadway was blocked for about four hours. Friend was pronounced dead at the scene; the other driver wasn’t injured. Both vehicles were totaled.

