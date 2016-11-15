North Thurston School Board member Aaron Owada to resign

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia Pause

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:57 New owner for State of the Arts Gallery

3:57 DC Pete Kwiatkowski talks UW pass rush

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

2:31 River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

3:40 Pete Carroll still jazzed day after Seahawks' win at New England

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town