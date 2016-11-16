What’s Happening for Nov. 16

1:31 River Ridge track star Josh Braverman signs with Iowa Pause

0:57 New owner for State of the Arts Gallery

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

2:07 Lacey resident and cornea donor remembered

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

1:39 The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia

2:23 2016 Veterans Volunteer Appreciation Day plants seeds for success

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County