Light of Hope 2016

Barb’s Family & Friends
What began as inviting a neighbor in need to Christmas dinner has grown into a community-focused charitable organization that serves more than 4,000 holiday dinners annually, and provides seasonal clothing and gifts, Easter basket donations and more.
There are four families who would like your help this holiday season. For information about others in need, or to make a donation, call Rodney O’Neill, 360-485-9931.
Family #1: Family of five struggling to make ends meet would like their kids to have a Merry Christmas despite tough financial times.
Girl, 13: Wears clothing size 2 juniors and size 8.5 women’s boots. Needs a new winter coat, gloves, scarf and hat. Asking for new pajamas and slippers. Needs a new comforter/sheet set for queen-size bed. Favorite color is teal. Loves make up, nail polish and costume jewelry. Also avid reader of teenage love stories. Would enjoy gift cards to Regal Cinemas or Barnes and Noble and Half Priced Books. Plays violin and would love some new violin strings. Enjoys listening to music, ITunes gift card would delight her.
Girl, 8: Wears size 2 juniors and size 9 women’s boots. Needs a new winter coat, gloves, scarf and hat. Asking for new pajamas and slippers. Loves craft items; paints, beads, embroidery thread, sketch pad, glitter markers etc. Loves reading third- grade level books about animals. Would enjoy gift card to Hobby Lobby or Target. Favorite color is purple. Loves Seahawks.
Boy, 6: Wears size 6 boys and size 2.5 boys boots. Needs a new winter coat, scarf, hat and gloves. Favorite colors are green and blue. Needs a new twin-size comforter/sheet set. Asking for new pajamas and slippers. Loves Legos, Seahawks and Star Wars. Enjoys reading level 1/beginning reading books. Would be thrilled for gift card to GameStop or Toys R Us.
A Family gift of YMCA membership, food/gas gift cards, board games, karaoke machine or a PlayStation gaming system would be greatly appreciated.
Family #2: Struggling family of seven. Father was in an accident and is awaiting a second surgery, and mother is taking care of father, so is unable to work at this time.
Girl, 11, wears a size 8.5 women’s shoes, size medium or large in clothing or a size, 16 junior. She would like ‘Shopkins,’ iPod, mp3 player, lotion, earrings.
Boy, 9, wears shoe size 5, youth clothing size 10/12. He would like Beyblades along with Stadium Xbox games, iPod, Legos bigger version.
Boy, 3, wears shoe size 13 toddler, clothing size 5T. He is interested in Minions Big Wheel, and hand-held games system.
Boy, 2, wears shoe size 11 toddler, clothing size 3T. He is interested in a Minions Big Wheel, and hand-held game system.
Boy, 8-months, wears clothing size 12-18 months. Learning toys would be appreciated for him.
A donation of a family membership for the Hands On Children’s Museum, and, of course, all the children could use underwear, socks and t-shirts, and training bras for the girl, size large, and body washes, baby washes, and our family could also use household cleaning supplies, such as laundry soap and Clorox.
Family #3: Single mother of two boys, in need of help.
Boy, 10: Would like Pokémon cards, drone and Google gift card.
Boy, 17: Would like jeans, size 34X32, or shoes size 11, or gift card for gas, haircut, or clothing store.
Mom: Would like bath towels, silverware, electric blanket, used lawn mower, or Safeway gift card.
Family would also like a YMCA membership donated.
Family #4: Single Father of four kids.
Girl, 5: Loves playing princess, and dress up and doing arts and crafts.
Boy, 6: Loves Legos, reading level one books, Shopkins, and the Seahawks.
Girl, 9: Enjoys doing her nails and hair, reading books, beading for necklaces.
Boy, 15: Likes video games and puzzles.
Family would like either a YMCA membership, or Hands On Children’s Museum membership donated, and cards for grocery stores.
City Gates Ministries
City Gates Ministries is a faith-based community outreach organization operating in Thurston County since 1995. It serves people in need without discrimination and without regard to creed, race, color, national origin, gender or any condition which might be considered discriminatory. It advocates finding resources for housing, rent, electricity bills, jobs and recovery including, when appropriate and when resources allow, financial aid for housing assistance, utilities, food, bus passes, clothes, hygiene products and furniture, among other necessities. There are 24 families who would like help this holiday season. For additional information on donating, call 360-705-3297 or go to citygatesministries.org.
Here are some families that need your help:
Family #1: Mom and dad unable to work due to disabilities, Mom is currently attempting to return to the work force, with limited ability; savings depleted due to unemployment.
Mom: Clothing size 3X, pants size 18, shoe size 9. She would like family activity items, games, camping items, sheets (twin and queen), church clothes, pajamas, slippers, knitting and sewing stuff.
Dad: Clothing size 4X, Shoe size 9.5; would like frying pans and silverware. He needs a rain coat, boots, and tools.
Girl, 11: Clothing size women’s XL or 16, shoe size 10; Would like cds (21 pilots, One D, Taylor Swift), Calico Critters, art supplies, bean bag chair, puzzle.
Girl, 9: Clothing size 14/16, shoe size 8.5; Shopkins, Num Nums, Goosebumps books, Beanie Boos, purses, jewelry, stuffed animals.
Girl, 8: Clothing junior small, pants size 5 junior short, shoe size 7; Air Hogs that fly and drive, Nerf guns, Airhogs that transform into boats and cars, football, scooter, stuffed hippo.
Family #2: Family with special needs child, struggling close to the holidays. Mom is unable to work, as child needs a great deal of care.
Mom: Pajamas size large, jeans size 10, shoe size 11. Would like candles or kitchen items.
Dad: Clothing size XL, Shoe size 13.
Girl, 15: Jeans size 14, Shoe size 4; needs a winter coat.
Boy, 7: Clothing size 8; Likes anything Superheroes
Family #3: Mom’s hours have been cut due to her suffering from a debilitating health concern; Dad works full-time, but pay is just enough to cover bills and food.
Mom: Clothing size 1X or 2X, needs warm coat; loves candles, Bath and Body Works, and Seahawks.
Dad: Clothing size 5X, shoe size 10.5; likes the Dodgers, fitted hats, Oakland Raiders, needs shirts, headphones, and gloves.
Boy, 13: Clothing size men’s small or youth XL, shoe size 10; needs a coat; loves Seahawks, Raiders, Golden State Warriors, anything Nike, plays football for the Capital High School Cougars.
Boy, 6: Clothing size 6/7, shoe size 13, needs shoes; loves Seahawks, Raiders, Power Rangers, electronic robots, Star Wars, and Legos.
Family #4: Grandma raising her special needs teenage grandson and his brother, most of their lives. Income has been cut in half so close to the holidays.
Grandma: Clothing size XXL, jeans size 16, shoe size 6 or 6.5 wide. Needs sweatshirts, jeans and rubber boots for working outside.
Boy, 16: Clothing size men’s medium (prefers sweats and shorts), pants size 32x30, shoe size 9. Needs shoes, pants, sweatshirts, socks and underwear; likes board games, video games, likes basketball, football, New Orlean Saints.
Boy, 18: Clothing size men’s large, pants size 34x33, shoe size 10. Needs shoes, pants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear; likes magic stuff, juggling things, books, anything athletic, the San Francisco 49ers.
Family #5: Family unemployed due to layoff; struggling to make ends meet; requesting a hand up for the holidays.
Mom: Needs clothing as she has lost a significant amount of weight, requests gift card as she is unsure of sizes. She would love a date night with hubby.
Dad: Needs clothing as he has lost a significant amount of weight, requests gift card to Sunbirds. He would love a date night with wife.
Girl, 18: Clothing size small, shoe size 8.5. Loves rustic décor and Hobby Lobby.
Boy, 17: Clothing size large, pants size 32x34, shoe size 11. Needs jeans and shoes; likes music, football and xbox.
Boy, 2: Clothing size 3T, shoe size 7. Needs jeans; likes cars and trucks
Family #6: Single mom getting back to work after a layoff, with part-time hours; trying to get caught up with finances and is struggling to provide for the holidays.
Mom: Clothing size 2X, pants size 18, needs black pants for work and socks; would like camping gear for family camping trips; cleaning supplies, including a broom, jelly roll pan.
Girl, 13: Clothing size XL, pants size 13/14, shoe size 10, would love a pair of black or white Vans, needs socks; wants Paris-themed bedroom décor, blow dryer, curling iron, straightener, Adidas sweatshirt.
Boy, 9: Clothing boys size large, pants size 18, shoe size 7; would like football or skateboard décor to decorate bedroom; needs a helmet size large or XL, pajamas size large and socks.
Family #7: Pregnant, young single mom; on her own after leaving a domestic violence situation.
Mom: Size 2X, yoga pants size large, shoe size 9, needs socks, nursing bra size large or 36DD; likes Minnie Mouse (would rather focus on the children than herself).
Girl, 2: Clothing size 3T, shoe size 7, socks size 3T; likes Paw Patrol, Doc McStuffins, Barbie dolls, Minnie Mouse, needs 3T/4T Pull-ups.
Family also needs a baby bassinet, carseat, newborn diapers, neutral colors.
Family #8: Dad works concrete, laid off through the rainy season. Mom is working six days a week to try to make up the difference. After covering food and rent there is not enough to provide for Christmas.
Mom: Needs socks size small, long socks to keep her feet warm as she hasn’t bought herself socks in years; would like snacks for the kids, as there is no room in the food budget for anything other than the necessities.
Dad: Loves Seahawks; needs socks, thermals, and new boots.
Boy, 14: Clothing size large, needs sweatshirts and jogger pants; would like boy room decorations; likes the Sonics basketball team and the New England Patriots; would like PS3 games (anything NBA).
Boy, 7: Is autistic, and wears clothing size 7/8, pants with buttons and adjustable straps or jogger pants, underwear size 8 briefs; wants Ghostbuster Legos set, likes Big Hero 6; has collected Disney cars every year and would love one this year.
Boy, 6: Clothing size 6, needs clothes and warm jacket; loves anything Superhero, collects Superhero squad, Imaginext guys, would love the vehicles and accessories to go with it.
Family #9: Young low income family with new baby, just getting started on their own.
Mom: Clothing size XL pants size large or 15, shoe size 8.5; needs jeans, boots, makeup, long-sleeved shirts; wants home décor.
Dad: Clothing size XL, pants size 36x32, shoe size 10, needs jeans and black work pants, winter coat; loves fishing and Seahawks.
Boy, newborn: Clothing size newborn and 3 months, warm winter clothes, needs socks; diapers size 1 or 2; teething toys.
Family #10: Family on limited, fixed income wishing to provide some gifts for their children for Christmas.
Mom: Clothing size 3X, pants size 22/24, shoe size 11 wide; needs king-size sheets and bedding, cleaning supplies; wants makeup, hair products and accessories.
Dad: Clothing size medium, pants size 30x32, shoe size 7.5; needs work boots, warm socks, rain gear, warm beanies and hats, flashlight.
Girl, 16: Clothing size 2X, pants size 18, shoe size 11W, needs socks, underwear size 9, makeup, hair products and accessories, room décor, alarm clock with radio.
Girl, 11: Clothes size junior large, pants size 8/10, shoe size 10W, underwear size 6; wants American Girl doll books, light blue and purple room décor, DIY projects, Suicide Squad album and movie, Num Num sets.
Girl, 9: Clothing size large, pants size 10/12, shoe size 2.5 or 3, training bra size large; pink and purple room décor, books by Raina Telgemeier (Ghost, Babysitter, Smile), hair products and accessories, magic set, alarm clock.
Girl, 1: Clothing size 2T or 3T, shoe size 5, diapers size 5; Fisher Price Bright Beats, Vtech Sit to Stand, Sophia the First toys, Vtech Touch and Swipe Phone; Music light up toys.
Family #11: Family surviving on dad’s income while mom stays home to care for their young child, running short on things after paying necessary bills; and needs a hand up to provide this Christmas.
Dad: Clothing size medium, pants size 28x30, shorts size medium, shoe size 11; likes graphic novels (big comics), drawing supplies; needs socks and slippers.
Mom: Clothing size medium, pants size medium (prefers leggings and sweats), needs long winter socks and slippers; likes books, movies, art supplies.
Girl, 2: Clothing size 2T, shoe size 8; likes soft-stuffed animals and toys that make sounds.
Family #12: Family living off of one income due to the birth of a newborn baby; struggling to provide this Christmas.
Mom: Clothing size medium/large, pants size 9, shoes size 7.5 or 8; loves makeup, liquid eye liner, needs vacuum, king-size sheets; would like perfume.
Dad: Clothing size XL, pants size 38x32, shoe size 9; loves Seahawks, clothes and perfume.
Girl, 22: Clothing size 2T-3T, shoes size 7; likes Minnie Mouse, would like a Minnie Mouse play table.
Girl, newborn: Newborn to 3-months clothing and shoes; needs diapers, wipes, would love to have a double stroller.
Family #13: Single mom trying to get back on her feet, actively seeking employment; trying to provide a little something for her boys for Christmas.
Mom: Women’s size 14/16; would like shoes S sport designed by Skechers performance athletic shoes, white with seafoam green trim, StraightTalk unlimited phone card for 4GLTE, storage tubs, juice pitcher, Nintendo NES Classic Edition.
Boy, 15: Clothing size 14/16, sport pants size 16, snow boots size 4.5; wants 3ds dragon quest 7, Lego Star Wars, Imperial Assault Hovertank, Magic Labyrinth, board games, Immaginext Walking Crocodile.
Boy, 12: Clothing size 14/16, sport pants size 14, snow boots size 3; he would like Immaginext DC Super Friends Doomsday, Lego Jr. Batman and Superman vs. Lex Luthor, Immaginext Mr. Freese robot, Kidade Modern Arts and Crafts case.
Boy, 6: Clothing size 7, snow boot size 12; would like Fisher Price Immaginext, Power Rangers Morphin Megazord, Quizel 3d maker, Learning Resources Pretend and Play calculator, Agna Rip Claw 20’ bike.
Family #14: Family living off one income, mom quit work because daycare with a special needs child was more than she was making. Dad’s income is only enough to pay the bills.
Mom: Laundry soap, household supplies, toilet paper.
Dad: Hanes white tank tops size large, socks size 9.5, underwear size large.
Girl, 10: Clothing size 7/8, stretch pants only, shirts size 10/12, shoe size 3; likes arts and crafts and outer space.
Boy, 5: Clothing size 4/5, shoe size 12; likes Superheroes, Batman.
Girl, 3: Clothing size 4T, shoe size 9; likes Hello Kitty, Tinkerbell, Frozen, Disney Characters.
Family #15: Single mom, requesting assistance with Christmas for her child.
Mom: Clothing size XL, shoe size 10, would like Ugg boots or something like it; new area rug, black out curtains for bedroom, hygiene stuff, kitchen sets.
Girl, 2: Clothing size 5T, Shoe size 9, diapers size 5; likes Daniel Tiger, books, movies, loves baby animals, ‘Little People’ toys, hair accessories, detangler, needs a new bed.
Family #16: Family just returned to the area. Dad is actively seeking employment, and mom currently unable to work due to pregnancy.
Mom: Clothing size 2XL, pants size 20 maternity, shoes size 10.
Dad: Clothing size 3XL, Pants size 48, shoe size 13.
Girl, 12: Clothing size small junior, pants size 2/4, shoe size 10, needs pajamas, likes arts and crafts, jewelry making, favorite colors pink and blue.
Boy, 6: Clothing size 8, pajamas size 10, shoe size 3 (prefers no laces), likes Pokemon, favorite color green.
Boy, 4: Clothing size 4T, shoe size 10; likes Pokemon and Disney, favorite color is red.
Boy, 2: Clothing size 2T, shoe size 8; likes Paw Patrol and Disney; needs size 2T/3T Pull-ups, size 4 diapers.
Family #17: Single mom with severe medical issues, requiring numerous surgeries, living on limited income, wants to provide a little something for her boys for Christmas.
Mom: Clothing size 24 petite, 3X-4X in shirts, needs household products (toilet paper, paper towels, flushable wipes, Pure laundry soap (due to allergies), loves to color when she can and would like arthritis crochet hooks.
Boy, 18: Wears 34x30 black skinny jeans or pants; XL black shirts; needs a yarn scarf; would really like a dsi3d (used is great, his was stolen), Pokemon games for a dsi3d.
Boy, 15: Wears 32x30 pants, medium shorts; size medium Christian shirts, medium or large weather-proof wind breaker or slick jacket, as he rides the bus for transportation. He would also like a full-size heated blanket for his bed.
Family #18: Family struggling after significantly decreased work hours, and extreme, unexpected rent increase.
Boy, 15: Needs 15 3/4 white button up long-sleeve shirts; would like xbox games or electric scooter.
Boy, 13: Needs XXL black shorts, shoes size 10.5; Would like xbox games or electric scooter.
Girl, 7: Clothing size 7/8, size 13 shoes; would like Baby Alive, Fur Real pets, Frozen twin bed set, or three-wheel electric scooter.
Boy, 2:Wears 3T or 4T pajamas, shoe size 8, three-wheel electric scooter, Paw Patrol bed set full, Paw Patrol anything, balls, Tonka trucks, learning toys.
Family #19: Permanently disabled single mom living on limited income, wishes to provide for her two children for Christmas.
Mom: Needs dishes, pants size 11.
Boy, 8: Clothing size 8 or medium boys, shoes size 4W, needs jeans with pockets and hoodies, likes green and blue; likes Superheroes, would like a game called Bomb, and Legos.
Girl, 6: Clothing size 6, shoe size 1, needs hoodies, likes black, blue and green, but not white; likes ‘My Little Ponies’ and Legos.
Family #20: Single mom, living on a limited income due to debilitating health concerns; struggling due to rent increase and decrease in food allowance.
Boy, 17: Clothing size large, pants size 32x30, shoes size 9; likes music (not country), whittling, carving and loves to draw.
Boy, 5: Clothing size 5T, shoe size 1; likes Sticky Hands, Nerf guns and accessories, needs a helmet and protection to ride his bike, has larger than average size head.
Family #21: Low income family. Dad works to provide for the family while mom is finishing her degree at Evergreen State College; struggling to provide this Christmas.
Mom: Clothing size large, pants size 13; likes biology, arts and crafts.
Dad: Clothing size XL, pants size 36; loves Star Wars, Superheroes, and the outdoors.
Boy, 9: Clothing size 10/12, or large; likes fishing, hunting, Minecraft, science stuff, and mystery books, needs pajamas, long-sleeve shirts, gloves and hats.
Boy, 3: Clothing size 3T; Likes Mickey Mouse, trains and ‘Cat in the Hat’ books, likes to read and play with trains; needs pajamas, long-sleeve shirts, gloves and hats.
Family #22: Low income family with new baby. Dad works to support the family, but after paying the household bills there is nothing left. Mom stays home to care for the children.
Mom: Needs household items, most anything.
Dad: Needs household items, most anything.
Boy, 10: Clothing size 14/16, shoe size 7; likes sports, football, Seahawks; and would really like some football gloves.
Girl, 3: Clothing size 3T-4T, shoe size 7 or 8 toddler; Likes Barbies.
Boy, 4-months: Clothing size 6-9 months; would like interactive age appropriate toys with lights and sounds.
Family #23: Employed single mom doing her best to make ends meet; but unfortunately after bills there is nothing left for Christmas.
Mom: Clothing size large, pants size 13, shoe size 7.5; would love a laptop, but needs clothes, underwear, and socks; needs cleaning supplies and hygiene products.
Boy, 11: Clothing size 14/16, shoes size 6; needs socks, underwear and clothing; could use hygiene products; likes soccer, would like games for Xbox 1 or a new gaming system, Legos.
Boy, 9: Clothing size 14/16, shoe size 5; needs socks, underwear and clothes, could use hygiene products; Likes Harry Potter and Legos.
Boy, 1: Clothing size 2T, shoe size 5.5T; needs toddler bed; loves Mickey Mouse and Miles from Tomorrow Land; loves music.
Family #24: Homeless single mom, living in car; wants to provide something special for her children during a tough time in their lives.
Mom: Clothing size XL, pants size 20/22, shoe size 9.
Girl, 2: Clothing size 3T, shoe size 8; Likes Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins, and Disney princesses.
Boy, 1: Clothing size 18-months-2T; Likes Mickey Mouse and Ninja Turtles.
Community Youth Services
Community Youth Services serves more than 6,500 youth and families in South Sound annually, including foster children, those who are homeless and those who have nowhere else to turn, providing shelter, safety, and programs to boost independence and success.
It also serves families with small children, and through an array of 20 different programs, CYS works to help youth in becoming safe, independent and successful.
Donations of gift cards of any sort would be greatly appreciated.
All gifts are tax deductible. To donate, call 360-943-0790, or email: cysdev@communityyouthservices.org , or go online to communityyouthservices.org.
Interfaith Works Emergency Overnight Shelter
Our mission is to advance the social inclusion and empowerment of our neighbors experiencing homelessness through innovative practices of sheltering, mental health and emergency basic needs coordination. We provide nightly shelter and support services for highly vulnerable single adults, couples and their pets. We also operate a winter warming center that serves an average of 100 people per day. We are located at 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Phone: 360-918-8424.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter door, below the stairs in the parking lot from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday. To arrange a drop off time, call or email Meg Martin, 360-545-3176 or meg@iwshelter.org.
Our agency needs:
Bedding: Light-medium machine washable blankets; sleeping bags (heavy, waterproof); and tarps of all sizes.
Personal Hygiene & Toiletry Items: Toilet paper and paper towels; razors and deodorant for both men and women; feminine hygiene products; toothbrushes; floss, dental hygiene supplies; pocket or small combs; foot powder; and handwarmers.
Snacks: Coffee (regular and decaf); herbal tea; creamer; and Cup O’Noodles.
Kitchen: mugs; to-go mugs; plastic water cups.
Office Supplies: Printer paper, Sharpie permanent markers; and paper clips, thumb tacks, safety pins.
Clothing: Coats (warm, waterproof, all sizes); long underwear for men and women of all sizes; socks, gloves and hats.
Warm season: Sunscreen; bug spray; body wipes; hand sanitizer; daily multiple vitamins.
Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging
Information and Assistance/Case Management, a program of the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA), provides information and assistance with accessing a wide variety of social and health services to help vulnerable adults who struggle to remain in their homes. Most of our clients are very low income and have severe impairments impacting their ability to do basic day-to-day activities with needs that go beyond services available through community resources. These clients are in need of items such as warm clothing, pet care, and household or personal care items that are often outside of the client’s budget.
To make a donation to one of these individuals, or to make a general donation to the agency’s Special Assistance Fund, contact the Information and Assistance Specialist in your county. The Thurston County Information and Assistance Specialist is Amanda Neville, (360) 664-3162 ext. 133. Please call Amanda before you purchase items for specific individuals in order to be certain that the client you have chosen hasn’t already been provided for by others.
Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging Information & Assistance, 2404 Heritage Ct SW, Olympia, WA 98502.
All new and unwrapped donations must be received during designated hours listed below, no later than December 13th to ensure delivery to the clients by Christmas:
December 5: 1- 3 p.m.
December 6: 10 a.m.-noon
December 8: 1-3 p.m.
December 13: 10 a.m.-noon, and 2-4 p.m.
Your donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated. They allow our agency to meet needs that would otherwise go unmet. We thank the community for the generous support shown in the past—your gifts have made the holiday season bright and touched lives throughout the year.
Client 1: A woman in her 60s who requires a wheelchair due to a lower limb amputation. She strives to be as independent as possible, and the gift of an annual bus pass would benefit her quality of life.
Client 2: A man in his 60s who lives alone and enjoys the company of his two pet birds. He would appreciate a Petco gift card to get necessary items for his birds or a Shopko gift card for household items.
Client 3: A man in his 50s who lives with his adult son and teenage daughter on a very limited income. He is legally blind and spends his days home alone with his dog. He would appreciate a Petco gift card for his companion or a Safeway gift card for groceries.
Client 4: A woman in her mid-50s who suffers from COPD and diabetic related health problems. She has two cats and a dog as her loving companions. She lives in a small trailer with restricted heat resources for the winter. A new cat litter box and food for her pets would greatly assist her. She could also use a warm robe and indoor slippers to protect her feet and keep her warm.
Client 5: A woman in her 80s who lives alone with her two cats in a small apartment. She suffers from back and joint pain as well as early stage dementia. Her two cats are her greatest companions. A donation of wet or dry cat food and litter would bring her holiday cheer.
Client 6: A woman in her 50s with diabetes and kidney failure. She is on a fixed income and has one cat that she loves dearly. She would appreciate a gift card to PetSmart for supplies for her cat or a gift card to Walmart for warm winter clothing.
Client 7: A man in his late 50s who has breathing problems along with multiple other health concerns. He lives alone with his beloved companion dog. He would deeply appreciate a small, lightweight vacuum cleaner to be able to keep pet hair under control in his home.
Client 8: A man in his 40s who lives alone with his dog. He has chronic mental health issues and finds solace and comfort in his companion. A donation of a sturdy vacuum cleaner would be very much appreciated so that he is able to keep the heavy amount of dog hair under control.
Client 9: A woman in her late 30s who suffers from schizophrenia, depression and anxiety. She would be grateful for a donation of adult coloring books (fashion or fairy-themed), colored pencils, gel pens, shirts or sweatshirts size 2XL, hair accessories (hairbrush, headbands, hair ties), ankle socks, and/or shoes/slippers size 8.5.
Client 10: A woman in her 70s who is wheelchair bound with a limited income. She loves holiday cheer and would appreciate warm booties, a blanket to put on her lap, or any gift cards.
Client 11: A woman in her 60s who suffers from arthritis, diabetes and other health concerns. She is on a very low income and is in need of new clothing due to recent weight loss caused by her health issues. She would appreciate clothing size large or extra-large or a gift card to Walmart to purchase new clothing and groceries.
Client 12: A woman in her mid-40s who suffers from PTSD, anxiety and endometriosis. After living in a shelter, she just recently was able to get into housing for herself and her teenage daughter. A donation of queen-sized bedding and blankets, a Walmart gift card, a hand mixer or clothing for her daughter size small/medium would greatly assist them.
Client 13: A woman in her mid-50s who has MS, COPD, and scoliosis. She depends on her wheelchair and would appreciate the gift of an electric razor so she can independently perform some of her personal care.
Client 14: A woman in her 50s who suffers from depression and diabetes. She would greatly appreciate a Happy Lite to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Client 15: A woman in her late 50s with heart complications living on a low income. She loves the Mariners and collects keychains. She would appreciate a Mariners shirts size medium or gift cards to Safeway or Fred Meyer. Gift cards would allow her to purchase clothes and household items she may otherwise not be able to afford.
Client 16: A woman in her 80s with limited income and has multiple heart problems. She lives alone and would love to receive a cordless phone or a gift card to bring her some holiday cheer.
Client 17: A woman in her 40s with mental and physical developmental disabilities. She would greatly appreciate a gift card to any major retail store to bring in the holiday season with spirit.
Client 18: A woman in her mid-50s with celiac disease and limited funds. She must eat gluten-free foods and has difficulty being able to afford healthy and substantial foods within her dietary restrictions. A donation of a gift card to Trader Joe’s would significantly assist her in living a healthy life.
Client 19: A man in his late-50s who is confined to a wheelchair due to a lower limb amputation. He lives alone and is on a low fixed income. He would appreciate a gift card to Fred Meyer in order to try on and purchase a new belt.
Client 20: A woman in her mid-60s who lives alone and suffers from Lymphedema, COPD and disc degeneration in her back. Due to her health issues, she would appreciate a gift card to Walmart in order to purchase items she needs to help alleviate the swelling in her legs.
Client 21: A woman in her late-20s and is a single mother to a young daughter. She is deaf, has epilepsy and is living on a fixed income with very little assistance available from her family. She would appreciate a Walmart gift card in order to buy Christmas presents for her daughter and something nice for herself.
Client 22: A woman in her late-50s who is undergoing breast cancer treatment and suffers from COPD. A donation of a gift card to Fred Meyer or Walmart would help her to purchase food and gifts for Christmas.
Client 23: A man in his 50s who has schizophrenia, anxiety disorder, and heart failure. He lives alone and the only family he has is a brother who lives out of state. He would greatly appreciate a gift card to Walmart to purchase necessary household items and food.
Client 24: A woman in her early 50s who has depression, severe PTSD and Asperger’s. She lives alone and has no family or informal support in the area. Her current dryer does not function properly and she does not have the means to purchase a dryer on her own. A donation of a Visa gift card would be appreciated to help her purchase a new dryer.
Client 25: A woman in her mid-60s, and suffers from diabetes, renal failure, depression, and low vision. She has a fixed low income and would appreciate a gift card to Amazon to purchase household and personal necessities.
Client 26: A woman in her early-50s with mental health issues. She has limited family support and will be alone for much of the holiday season. She would appreciate a gift card to Winco Foods to purchase food for a special holiday meal for herself.
Client 27: A woman in her late-80s who is nonverbal. She enjoys sitting outside and completing puzzle books. She would benefit from a gift card to Walmart where she could purchase new puzzle books, and some of her favorite snacks and food items.
Client 28: A woman in her late-60s who lives alone. She suffers from fibromyalgia, arthritis, and chronic pain. She has a very small income and therefore must stick to a strict budget every week to ensure she will have enough money to make it through the month. She would benefit greatly from a gift card to Fred Meyer where she could purchase food and household necessities.
Client 29: A man in his mid-70s with a spinal injury that causes him to be reliant on a powered wheelchair for his mobility. He would appreciate a gift card to Walmart to put towards purchasing new, more comfortable furniture.
Client 30: A woman in her mid-30s who suffers from a developmental disability. She recently immigrated to the U.S., has no personal income, and is not able to qualify for any assistance services. A gift card to Walmart, Target or Fred Meyer would significantly assist her in purchasing clothing, household supplies and holiday groceries.
Client 31: A woman in her late-60s who suffers from a benign brain tumor which is causing physical decline. She is a recent immigrant to the US, has no personal income, and is not able to qualify for assistance services. Client would appreciate a gift card to Walmart, Target, or Fred Meyer to assist her in purchasing comfortable clothing, and help with household necessities.
Client 32: A man in his early 80s who has glaucoma, history of stroke, and heart attacks. He lives with his wife who also has health issues. The exterior door to their home is rotting at the bottom and they cannot afford to repair it on their own. A gift card to Home Depot would allow him to get the necessary items to repair the door.
Operation Ward 57 and Adopt-A-Family
Operation Ward 57 is seeking individuals, businesses and organizations willing to help provide wounded warrior military families and gold star families in need with Christmas and Hanukkah presents for their children, along with a grocery gift card or prepaid Visa gift card for the family to purchase their holiday dinner and trimmings.
The Adopt a Wounded Warrior/Gold Star Family Holiday Program was launched in 2013 to help wounded, ill and injured warrior families in our community and around the country with temporary assistance or help during the holidays. This year we expanded it to include post 9/11 Gold Star Families as well.
After prospective sponsors are vetted and matched with a family, the program provides the sponsors with the age and gender of each child in the family and a brief wish list for the children. The sponsor then provides a minimum of one gift for each child in the amount of $20 – $50 and a $50-$100 food gift card for a holiday meal. Gift for the parents are optional.
The deadline to adopt a family is Dec. 1st, and all gifts must be delivered or shipped by Dec. 15th. However, Operation Ward 57 may cut off or increase applications at any time based on the demand so everyone is encouraged to apply right away to ensure the best opportunity to be connected with a family in need.
To apply or get more information please go to Operation Ward 57s website.
About Operation Ward 57: Operation Ward 57 supports wounded, injured and ill service members, veterans, their caregivers and those that aid in their recovery by providing assistance and outreach in their recovery, comfort and morale, and through advocacy, education and promotion of their circumstances. Learn more at www.operationward57.org.
