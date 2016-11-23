What’s Happening for Nov. 23

Wednesday
Help clean a garden: The city of Olympia seeks volunteers to help clean up the Yashiro Japanese Garden in downtown, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Help rake leaves and yank invasive plants and weeds. Meet at the entrance to the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Park at the Lee Creighton Center at 900 Plum St. SE.
Barb O’Neill’s Family and Friends Thanksgiving: The 47th annual event for the non-profit is noon-5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Food basket deliveries, clothing, warm coats are also available.
Friday
‘Tellebration’: Humorous stories, folktales and personal stories, told by the South Sound Story Guild players, 7 p.m., Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave., Olympia. For adults and kids who can listen like adults. $10 admission.
Dec. 1
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, 2 p.m., in the basement auditorium of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey.
Dec. 2
Santa’s Blue Friday: Meet Seahawks’ mascot "Blitz" when he joins Santa from 5-8 p.m. for Blue Friday photos in Capital Mall, Olympia.
Dec 3
Scoil Rince Slieveloughane: The largest Irish dance troupe in the Pacific Northwest will perform at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St., from 1-1:45 p.m. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Parade of Lighted Ships: 5-6 p.m., at Port Plaza. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get candy canes for the kids. Information: Contact the Olympia Yacht Club, at tquesti@comcast.net or Olympia Downtown Association at odaoffice@tss.net.
Tree Lighting at Ralph’s: 5-7 p.m. in Ralph’s parking lot, 1908 Fourth Ave E., Olympia. Santa will be available for photos. Roosevelt Elementary and Reeves Middle School orchestra students will perform.
“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” BB gun tournament: The eighth annual BB gun fun shoot is at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club indoor range, quarter-mile south of Littlerock on Littlerock Road. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. The “Christmas Story” movie begins at 2:30. $12 adult with one child, $22 maximum per family. Call Will Ulry 360-701-8105.
Dec. 3, 10
Wrinkles of Washington: Two Christmas performances benefit senior services, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. Tickets are $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus: He and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train #502 at 10 a.m. at Olympia/Lacey’s Centennial train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE Olympia. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360 357-5610
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks & Recreation for the 14th annual event, 2- 5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Rd SW. Information: 360-754-4160 or www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
