Tacoma’s Polar Plaza ice rink open for the skilled, the brave and those not easily embarrassed

If you want to try your hand — and feet (and occasionally bottom) — at some ice skating, the Polar Plaza is waiting.
For the sixth year, the temporary ice rink in downtown Tacoma will be open through the holidays, thanks to CHI Franciscan Health, the City of Tacoma and Metro Parks Tacoma.
Location: Tollefson Plaza, South 17th Street and Pacific Avenue, Tacoma.
Open: Now through Jan. 1 (closed Nov. 21, 22, 28, 29 and Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 25)
Hours: Varies. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., most weekdays, noon to 10 p.m.
Admission: General, $11, five-skate pass, $45, youth, $10; senior or military, $10; BYO skates, $8; children 5 and under, $5; non-skater, $3. Tickets are purchased at the rink using cash, debit card or credit card, no checks.
Discounts: Thursdays, when admission is cut by $1 for people with a Zoolights ticket stub or a non-perishable food or winter-wear item for the Tacoma Rescue Mission; New Year’s Eve, when skaters with First Night buttons are admitted for $8.; New Year’s Day, children admitted free with a paying adult.
Group rentals: Groups of 15 or more are asked to make reservations by calling 253-305-1022.
Special events: Story time hosted by the W.W. Seymour Botanical Observatory, Nov. 19; skate with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Nov. 27; “make it-take it” holiday decoration workshops, Dec. 11, 18; jingle bells and karaoke, Christmas Eve.
More info: PolarPlaza.com or 253-305-1022.
