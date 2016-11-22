Local
Latinx Youth Summit 2016 at Evergreen State College
Several hundred latino students from a variety of South Sound high schools attend the 14th Annual Latinx Youth Summit Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at The Evergreen State College. Presented by the Hispanic Roundtable organization the summit opened with performances by Las Cafeteras, a latin alternative band from East Los Angeles whose music spoke to a range of social issues and the northwest-based Ce Atl Tonalli Aztec dance group who shared their music,culture and dance.Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com