Latinx Youth Summit 2016 at Evergreen State College

Several hundred latino students from a variety of South Sound high schools attend the 14th Annual Latinx Youth Summit Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at The Evergreen State College. Presented by the Hispanic Roundtable organization the summit opened with performances by Las Cafeteras, a latin alternative band from East Los Angeles whose music spoke to a range of social issues and the northwest-based Ce Atl Tonalli Aztec dance group who shared their music,culture and dance.
Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

The protesters' camp blocking the railway from Port of Olympia were cleared from the tracks by police shortly before dawn on Friday morning. The train carrying ceramic proppant materials left the Port of Olympia under a police escort.

Renovations at former State Capital Museum

Lord Mansion, which housed the State Capital Museum for more than 70 years, is getting a makeover, with new paint, carpets and refinished floors. The Washington State Historical Society has decided to permanently close the museum and hopes to find a tenant for the historic mansion in Olympia.

Lacey resident and cornea donor remembered

As SightLife Family Services manager Rebecca Grosman looks on (right) Megan Eichhorn applies coffee grounds to the Floragrah likeness of her son Erinie Eichhorn Jr. as his longtime partner Megan Trubshaw and his father, Ernie Sr. await their turn during an event in his honor Sunday at Lacey's Jacob Smith House. A Lacey resident, he was killed in a Sept. 2015 auto accident in Aberdeen and had donated his corneas which were received by two women.

2016 Veterans Volunteer Appreciation Day plants seeds for success

A volunteer group comprised of active and retired military along with AmeriCorps workers and local citizens to plant native host plants to improve the butterfly habitat as part of the Veterans Appreciation Volunteer Day work party Nov. 10th on the Tenalquot Prairie near Rainier. The Wednesday event was sponsored by the CNLM, Wolf Haven International and the JBLM Fish and Wildlife dept. and is an ongoing partnership program that gives volunteers support for work projects in the and around there south sound prairies.

