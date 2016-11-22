Latinx Youth Summit 2016 at Evergreen State College

A volunteer group comprised of active and retired military along with AmeriCorps workers and local citizens to plant native host plants to improve the butterfly habitat as part of the Veterans Appreciation Volunteer Day work party Nov. 10th on the Tenalquot Prairie near Rainier. The Wednesday event was sponsored by the CNLM, Wolf Haven International and the JBLM Fish and Wildlife dept. and is an ongoing partnership program that gives volunteers support for work projects in the and around there south sound prairies.