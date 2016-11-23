Cayuse, Chinook passes close due to heavy snow forecast

Chinook and Cayuse passes closed Wednesday due to a heavy mountain snow forecast for the weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Both passes, which are located in Mount Rainier National Park, close at 10 a.m.
Officials said they re-evaluate conditions next week and decide whether to reopen the passes, but WSDOT typically closes the mountain passes in November each year.
Chinook Pass (at 5,430 feet) will close between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek. Cayuse Pass (at 4,675 feet) from Crystal Mountain Boulevard to Stevens Canyon Road.
