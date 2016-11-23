Power restored in Lewis County after widespread outage

Power was restored about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in Lewis County after a transformer failed, according to KIRO TV.
About 4:30 a.m. much of the county went dark after a transformer at a Chehalis substation failed, knocking out power to Lewis County PUD and Centralia City Light customers, KIRO reported, citing a source at Bonneville Power.
According to KIRO:
Schools in the Adna, Boistfort, Winlock, Toldeo, Centralia, Chehalis and Napavine districts were closed because of the outage and Evaline School District schools are running an hour late. Boistfort had initially been an hour later but later switched to all schools closed.
Live 95 radio in Centralia confirmed outages in Centralia, Chehalis, Napavine, Winlock, Onalaska and Morton.
