November 23, 2016 9:06 AM

Garage fire damages residence in Lacey

By Rolf Boone

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched to a garage fire in Lacey Tuesday night.

About 8:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Lakeview Drive SE after a report of fire.

Fire crews contained the fire to the garage, although it did result in some heat and smoke damage throughout the house, Lt. Craig Richards said Wednesday. A family also was displaced, but no one was injured, including firefighters, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

