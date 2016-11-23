Garage fire damages residence in Lacey

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched to a garage fire in Lacey Tuesday night.
About 8:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Lakeview Drive SE after a report of fire.
Fire crews contained the fire to the garage, although it did result in some heat and smoke damage throughout the house, Lt. Craig Richards said Wednesday. A family also was displaced, but no one was injured, including firefighters, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
