2 vehicle collisions keep troopers busy in Mason County

Two vehicle crashes, including a rollover, kept troopers busy in Mason County on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just before 10 p.m., a 29-year-old Shelton man was southbound on state Route 3 in his Toyota 4-Runner when he hit some standing water and lost control. The vehicle rolled on to its top and blocked the southbound lane. The man was later taken to Mason General Hospital.
Prior to the rollover, a 24-year-old Belfair woman in a Honda Civic failed to yield to a 59-year-old Belfair woman in her Chevy truck. Neither driver was injured, but the 24-year-old woman’s passenger — a 30-year-old Allyn man — was taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.
