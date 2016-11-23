Northbound collision on I-5 in Olympia blocks 2 lanes for 2 hours Tuesday night

A northbound collision on Interstate 5 in Olympia involving a tractor-trailer and car closed two lanes for two hours Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
No one was injured in the crash near Exit 108, but the truck pushed a jersey barrier about 75 feet, lost its trailer and a fuel tank became dislodged. just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Todd Bartolac said.
It did not result in a fire, but Olympia fire crews responded to contain the spill, he said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments