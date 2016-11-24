About 500 brave wind and rain to run Oly Trot on Thanksgiving Day

Despite the awful weather, about 500 runners still got up Thanksgiving Day morning to put on their running gear, or turkey outfit, and participate in Oly Trot, a fun run that benefits the Thurston County Food Bank.
At least it didn’t snow like it did in 2011, said race director Craig Dickson. And some said that even though Thursday’s run was pounded by wind and rain, it actually felt warmer than last year’s trot.
The race is organized by a running group called Guerilla Running of Olympia and benefits the Thurston County Food Bank. Participants were asked to donate food before the race. They also raise money for the food bank through entry fees, said Rachel Jamison, who helped organize the run.
The morning began with a half-mile run for children, followed by a four-mile run for adults. Runners gathered at Heritage Park, downtown Olympia, then ran around Capitol Lake, up Columbia Street to the Capitol Campus, then down Columbia Street again to complete the run at Heritage Park.
Avid runner, Josiah Price of Olympia, crossed the finish line first. Price, 35, who has been running seriously since he was 25, regularly participates in Oly Trot. He runs as much as twice a day and also coaches cross country and track at Tumwater High School. He planned to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and two children, dining on smoked turkey and his favorite: sweet potatoes with marshmallows.
“I could eat that all day long,” he said.
Aviva Browning, 22, who teaches biology in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was the first woman to cross the finish line. She ran track for Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, so she enjoys the relaxed atmosphere of Oly Trot, she said.
She began running as a freshman in high school and loves the sport for its “feeling of accomplishment.”
Also completing the race was 11-year-old Logan O’Connell of Tumwater. Logan, who suffers from a neurological disease called mitochondrial disorder, was pushed through the race in a road stroller as part of Ainsley’s Angels of America, a national nonprofit that seeks to include those with special needs into endurance events.
It was Logan’s second year to participate in the run, his mother, Brandy, said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
