Tacoma midwife breaks two fingers, delivers baby, cooks for 16 on whirlwind Thanksgiving

By 5 a.m., she was up making rolls for Thanksgiving dinner.
By 9 a.m., she had completed a triathalon.
And broken two fingers.
And delivered a baby.
That was Thursday morning for Rhonda DiConstanzo, a midwife at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
Hand wrapped, she retold the story in the warm living room of her light blue, two-story house near Lincoln High School. She laughed often at the craziness of it all.
“My finger was still crooked,” while delivering the baby, she said.
In the morning darkness — after tending to the rolls — Diconstanzo had went to the Morgan Family YMCA to compete in the community center’s annual Turkey Triathalon. Triathalons are a hobby of hers, she said.
Swimming and biking inside the YMCA were first, followed by a two-mile run around Tacoma Community College.
But crossing the finish line, she tripped on uneven ground and used her left hand to stop her fall.
Faced with mangled fingers, the left-handed DiConstanzo drove herself to the emergency room at St. Joe’s — where she has worked for 10 years.
While DiConstanzo sat in the E.R., waiting for X-ray results, a woman in labor, Jessica Morales, rushed in.
“So I just went over there and said, ‘I’m a midwife. I can help.’ ” DiConstanzo recalled.
Though it hurt “like a son of a gun,” she put a normal sized glove over her good hand and an extra large glove over the one with the broken fingers.
Then she went to work, and delivered the baby.
As DiConstanzo explained, Morales “pushed a couple times and the baby came out. And that was that.”
A baby boy, Heiven.
Staff members from Labor and Delivery had been called to the E.R., DiConstanzo said, but by the time they got there, the baby had been delivered.
“Her husband didn’t even make it,” she said. “He was parking the car.”
Later in the afternoon, DiConstanzo, a Los Angeles native, was at home with her daughter Athena Brewer and two guests.
Despite the morning’s madness, dinner was still on. And DiConstanzo was cooking for 16.
Among the offerings — two smoked turkeys, Brussel sprouts, broiled yams, rolls, squash, cream peas and pumpkin pie.
Brewer was helping out more than normal, she said, though some of the food was prepped by her mother days before. DiConstanzo takes the week before Thanksgiving off work to do advance cooking and chores, Brewer said.
The holiday is already special every year for DiConstanzo, because her birthday is on Nov. 25. Growing up, her Thanksgivings had fancy food, but also presents.
She turns 57 on Friday.
“It’s my high holy day,” DiConstanzo said.
This Thanksgiving?
“That’s a busy day,” she said, “even for me.”
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
