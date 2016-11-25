Three people injured in crash near Elma

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 12 at Schouweiler Road near Elma just before noon Thursday.
According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:
A bronze 1990 Chevrolet K30 pickup attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Route 12 and struck a 2011 Mercury Milan sedan that was headed westbound on Route 12.
The pickup’s driver, an 81-year-old Shelton man, was injured and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.
The car’s driver, a 22-year-old Taholah woman, and one of her passengers, a 29-year-old Tumwater man, were also injured and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center.
A one-year-old child passenger in the car was not listed as injured.
The cause of the crash was “failure to use right away.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
