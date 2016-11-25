What’s Happening for Nov. 25

Saturday
Handmade By US Holiday Bazaar: The Antique Circular Sock Machine Knitters will be hosting a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gwinwood Retreat Center, 6015 30th Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: pat@angoravalley.com
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, 2 p.m., in the basement auditorium of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey.
Dec. 2
Santa’s Blue Friday: Meet Seahawks’ mascot Blitz when he joins Santa from 5-8 p.m. for Blue Friday photos in the Capital Mall, Olympia.
Dec. 3
Scoil Rince Slieveloughane: The largest Irish dance troupe in the Pacific Northwest will perform at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St., from 1-1:45 p.m. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Parade of Lighted Ships: 5-6 p.m., at Port Plaza. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get candy canes for the kids. Information: Contact the Olympia Yacht Club, at tquesti@comcast.net or Olympia Downtown Association at odaoffice@tss.net.
Tree Lighting at Ralph’s: 5-7 p.m. in Ralph’s parking lot, 1908 Fourth Ave E., Olympia. Santa will be available for photos. Roosevelt Elementary and Reeves Middle School orchestra students will perform.
“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” BB gun tournament: The eighth annual BB gun fun shoot is at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club indoor range, quarter-mile south of Littlerock on Littlerock Road. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. The “Christmas Story” movie begins at 2:30. $12 adult with one child, $22 maximum per family. Call Will Ulry 360-701-8105.
Dec. 3, 10
Wrinkles of Washington: Two Christmas performances benefit senior services, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. Tickets are $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus: They will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at 10 a.m. at Olympia/Lacey’s Centennial train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE Olympia. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360 357-5610
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation for the 14th annual event, 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW. Information: 360-754-4160 or www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: The event is 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers MorningStar Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will present “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women” in a keynote talk. Musical performance by Benjamin SittingBull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. For a $35 ticket, guests receive entrance, food and two drink tickets. Tickets: https://rachelcorriefoundation.networkforgood.com/events/1148-human-rights-day-celebration.
Comments