Olympia names first poet laureate: ‘Our voices can shape the community’

1:54 Quite a Thanksgiving: Midwife runs triathlon, breaks fingers, delivers baby Pause

0:43 Police escort train through downtown Olympia

1:56 What are you thankful for this year?

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

2:09 Barb's Family and Friends' 47th annual Thanksgiving dinner

1:03 Oly Tot Trot

1:33 Renovations at former State Capital Museum

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:25 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on game status of Earl Thomas, Justin Britt, more