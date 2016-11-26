Sheep Dogs all business at Fido's Farm trials

Herding dogs from around the Northwest and their owners get to show off their skills at the two-day sheep dog trials at Fido's Farm southeast of Olympia.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Oly Tot Trot

Brave the wind and rain to join the kids in the half-mile Tot Trot fun run before the annual Oly Trot 4-mile race around Heritage Park, Capitol Lake and the Capitol Campus.

Over 1,000 take part in Hands Around Capitol Lake

An estimated group of over 1,000 join hands along Capitol Lake in Olympia Wednesday while taking part in the Hands Around Capitol Lake event. Organizers say the goal of the gathering is to promote the idea of peace in the wake of a divisive political season.

Demolition begins at Lacey ballpark

Crews began to demolish the grandstands at Nisqually Ballpark in Lacey on Tuesday. North Thurston Public Schools, which owns the property, is having several facilities removed from the complex, citing safety concerns.

Latinx Youth Summit 2016 at Evergreen State College

Several hundred latino students from a variety of South Sound high schools attend the 14th Annual Latinx Youth Summit Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at The Evergreen State College. Presented by the Hispanic Roundtable organization the summit opened with performances by Las Cafeteras, a latin alternative band from East Los Angeles whose music spoke to a range of social issues and the northwest-based Ce Atl Tonalli Aztec dance group who shared their music,culture and dance.

