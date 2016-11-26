Sheep Dogs all business at Fido's Farm trials

"It was a busy day," said the self-effacing Rhonda DiCostanzo, a St. Joseph Medical Center midwife, who fell and broke her fingers at the finish line of a triathlon, then delivered a baby while waiting for her X-rays in the emergency room. It will surely provide a great story for the 16 guests she's hosting for Thanksgiving at her Tacoma home.
With fiancé Sarah Mann Wilson at his side, Rodney O'Neill thanks his volunteers at the annual free community Barb's Family and Friends' Thanksgiving dinner, hosted this year hosted by the First United Methodist Church of Olympia.
An estimated group of over 1,000 join hands along Capitol Lake in Olympia Wednesday while taking part in the Hands Around Capitol Lake event. Organizers say the goal of the gathering is to promote the idea of peace in the wake of a divisive political season.
Singing to a standing room-only audience in the Abbey Church on the campus of Saint Martin’s University on Sunday, Nov. 20, several community choral groups perform during the annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration, "Songs of Gratitude” concert.
Crews began to demolish the grandstands at Nisqually Ballpark in Lacey on Tuesday. North Thurston Public Schools, which owns the property, is having several facilities removed from the complex, citing safety concerns.
Several hundred latino students from a variety of South Sound high schools attend the 14th Annual Latinx Youth Summit Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at The Evergreen State College. Presented by the Hispanic Roundtable organization the summit opened with performances by Las Cafeteras, a latin alternative band from East Los Angeles whose music spoke to a range of social issues and the northwest-based Ce Atl Tonalli Aztec dance group who shared their music,culture and dance.