Man, 25, thought to driving under the influence, drives truck through WSDOT Park and Ride before crash

A 25-year-old Montesano man, thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, rolled his truck onto U.S. Highway 101 after driving through a state Department of Transportation Park and Ride near Cosmopolis, Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the man was southbound in his 1988 Toyota truck on state Route 107 as he approached a U.S. Highway 101 intersection.
Then, this happened:
He drove off the road and over the northbound shoulder and through a WSDOT Park and Ride. His truck then hit a dirt berm, vaulted into the air, rolled one or two times, and landed on the driver’s side on the highway.
The man was later taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
