What’s Happening for Nov. 28

Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, will speak at 2 p.m. in the basement auditorium of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey.
Friday
Santa’s Blue Friday: Meet Seahawks mascot Blitz when he joins Santa from 5-8 p.m. for Blue Friday photos in Capital Mall, Olympia.
Dec. 3
Scoil Rince Slieveloughane: The largest Irish dance troupe in the Northwest will perform 1-1:45 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. Information: 360-943-7790 or trl.org.
Parade of Lighted Ships: 5-6 p.m. at Port Plaza. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get candy canes for the kids. Information: Contact the Olympia Yacht Club, at tquesti@comcast.net or the Olympia Downtown Association at odaoffice@tss.net.
Tree Lighting at Ralph’s: 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Santa will be available for photos. Roosevelt Elementary School and Reeves Middle School orchestra students will perform.
Dec. 3, 10
Wrinkles of Washington: Two Christmas performances benefit senior services, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. Tickets are $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
Dec. 4
“Don’t Shoot Your Eye Out” BB gun tournament: The eighth annual BB gun shoot is 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club indoor range, a quarter-mile south of Littlerock on Littlerock Road. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. A Christmas movie begins at 2:30. $12 adult with one child, $22 maximum per family. Call Will Ulry 360-701-8105.
Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at 10 a.m. at Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610
Tree lighting festival with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will present “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. For a $35 ticket, guests receive entrance, food and two drink tickets. Tickets: rachelcorriefoundation.networkforgood.com/events/1148-human-rights-day-celebration.
