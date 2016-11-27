Lacey set to celebrate 50th birthday on Dec. 5

The city of Lacey officially turns 50 on Dec. 5, which means a birthday bash is in order for the community that became a city on that date in 1966.
The birthday party will alternate between two locations on that date: 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, which the city is now calling The Hub at Woodland Square, and 618 Woodland Square Loop, otherwise known as Huntamer Park.
The doors open at 3 p.m. for refreshments and for commemorative ornaments to be distributed to the first 500 guests, followed by guest speakers at 5 p.m.
▪ Lacey Museum curator, Erin Quinn Valcho, will talk about the history of the city.
▪ Washington state Poet Laureate, Dr. Tod Marshall, will read “An Ode to Lacey.”
▪ Lacey Elementary Choir will sing “You’re never a stranger in Lacey.”
▪ Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder will give closing remarks.
The following is happening at 6 p.m. at Huntamer Park:
▪ The parade of lights will travel north on Sleater-Kinney Road SE to Seventh Avenue SE, then go down Seventh Avenue and around Huntamer Park.
▪ Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance on Lacey Fire District 3’s “Santa Mobile.”
▪ Weather permitting, the movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which made its debut in 1966, will be shown.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments