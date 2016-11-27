Kent couple’s detective work secures forgotten Civil War veteran his due

2:27 Sheep Dogs all business at Fido's Farm trials Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

1:03 New Olympia artisan food market 222 Market holds grand opening

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

1:02 The new 222 Market artisan food hub in downtown Olympia

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family