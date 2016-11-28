In case you missed it...

Last week’s most read story was about Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts and his comments on the Port of Olympia.
1. Police chief blasts Port of Olympia for allowing fracking-related shipments: “I have spent the last five years empowering our department to build trust and build relationships with our community. I don’t want to lose those efforts. It angers me to have to put our officers in combat gear and face off with members in our community over something I don’t believe in myself.”
2. Lacey dad accused of starving, psychologically abusing sons: Marc J. Litten, 38, appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price on Monday, and the judge set bail at $10,000. The judge found probable cause for two counts of second-degree assault of a child.
3. Demolition work begins at Nisqually Ballpark: The covered grandstands at Nisqually Ballpark — a 16-acre property at 425 Marvin Road SE that has gone by numerous names, including Skyhawks Park, Dream Team Park and Bucknell Field — are being demolished this week as part of an improvement project by North Thurston Public Schools, which owns the ballfields.
4. Lacey police officer saves 1-year-old using CPR: Westphal, a school resource officer assigned to North Thurston Public Schools, was traveling between schools Nov. 17 when he heard dispatchers asking for assistance with a baby that wasn’t breathing. Dispatchers directed him to Quinault Drive, just outside of Lacey, where he found a woman standing in the road with a child in her arms.
5. Lacey police search for Chase Bank robbery suspect: Sgt. Terence Brimmer said the man entered the bank at the intersection of Marvin Road and Martin Way at about 3 p.m. The man showed bank employees a handgun and demanded money.
