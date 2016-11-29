What’s Happening for Nov. 29

Nov. 30
Sen.Karen Fraser appreciation: A gathering from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House-Woman’s Club of Olympia, 1002 Washington St. SE, will celebrate Sen. Karen Fraser’s career and help retire her campaign debt. Donate at winwithwomenpac.org.
Nov. 30-Dec. 4
Christmas Forest: Christmas Forest is Providence St. Peter Foundation’s largest fundraising event, generating more than $9.8 million over the years. Christmas Forest 2016 is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a. m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Hotel RL by Red Lion, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr. SW, Olympia. Information at provforest.org.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, will speak at 2 p.m. in the basement auditorium of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey.
Friday
Santa’s Blue Friday: Meet Seahawks mascot Blitz when he joins Santa from 5-8 p.m. for Blue Friday photos in Capital Mall, Olympia.
Saturday
Scoil Rince Slieveloughane: The largest Irish dance troupe in the Northwest will perform 1-1:45 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. Information: 360-943-7790 or trl.org.
Parade of Lighted Ships: 5-6 p.m. at Port Plaza. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get candy canes for the kids. Information: Olympia Yacht Club at tquesti@comcast.net or the Olympia Downtown Association at odaoffice@tss.net.
Tree Lighting at Ralph’s: 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Santa will be available for photos. Roosevelt Elementary School and Reeves Middle School orchestra students will perform.
Toy Run: The annual motorcycle event begins at 10 a.m. at South Sound Center, 711 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey and ends at 2 at the Marathon Park, Deschutes Parkway, Olympia. Information: http://olytoyrun.com.
Saturday and Dec. 10
Wrinkles of Washington: Two Christmas performances benefit senior services, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey; and 2 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
Sunday
“Don’t Shoot Your Eye Out” BB gun tournament: The eighth annual BB gun shoot is 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club indoor range, a quarter-mile south of Littlerock on Littlerock Road. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. A Christmas movie begins at 2:30. $12 adult with one child, $22 maximum per family. Call Will Ulry 360-701-8105.
Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at 10 a.m. at Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610
Tree lighting festival with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will present “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. For a $35 ticket, guests receive entrance, food and two drink tickets. Tickets: bit.ly/2gPZMMK.
