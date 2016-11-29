‘Spontaneous combustion’ may have caused laundromat fire

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to a small fire in a laundromat on Monday evening at the Tanglewilde Shopping Center, in the 7000 block of Martin Way East.
The fire was reported at 10:28 p.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher. No injuries were reported, the dispatcher said.
The fire was contained to two dryer units, according to a post by Lacey Fire on Twitter.
“The fire is believed to have started after some oily rags were washed, dried, and then left unattended in a dryer unit,” Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins told The Olympian. “The residual oil left on the rags may have caused the rags to spontaneously combust inside dryer.”
