November 29, 2016 6:10 AM

‘Spontaneous combustion’ may have caused laundromat fire

By Lisa Pemberton

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to a small fire in a laundromat on Monday evening at the Tanglewilde Shopping Center, in the 7000 block of Martin Way East.

The fire was reported at 10:28 p.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher. No injuries were reported, the dispatcher said.

The fire was contained to two dryer units, according to a post by Lacey Fire on Twitter.

“The fire is believed to have started after some oily rags were washed, dried, and then left unattended in a dryer unit,” Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins told The Olympian. “The residual oil left on the rags may have caused the rags to spontaneously combust inside dryer.”

