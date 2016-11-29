Barb O’Neill Christmas event needs toy donations

A 47-year tradition of giving Christmas joy to the community is in need of help of its own.
Barb O’Neill’s Family and Friends Christmas event comes early this year, severely narrowing the window for donations of toys for the 500 families that are expected.
The event is usually the Saturday before Christmas, but because that falls on Christmas Eve this year, the event has been moved to Dec. 17, according to Michelle Moore, vice president of the non-profit organization.
A major supporter, Mixx 96, holds its toy drive after that date, leaving the O’Neill event critically short of toys, Moore said.
To donate or volunteer, call Moore at 360-972-4681 or momochaims@gmail.com.
The Christmas event includes food, gifts, and clothing and will be held noon-5 p.m. Dec. 17 at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia.
