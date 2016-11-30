What’s Happening for Nov. 30

Wednesday
Sen. Karen Fraser appreciation: A gathering from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House-Woman’s Club of Olympia, 1002 Washington St. SE, will celebrate Sen. Karen Fraser’s career and help retire her campaign debt. Donate at winwithwomenpac.org.
Nov. 30-Dec. 4
Christmas Forest: Christmas Forest is Providence St. Peter Foundation’s largest fundraising event, generating more than $9.8 million over the years. Christmas Forest 2016 is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a. m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr. SW, Olympia. Information at provforest.org.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, will speak at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey.
Saturday
Scoil Rince Slieveloughane: The largest Irish dance troupe in the Northwest will perform 1-1:45 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. Information: 360-943-7790 or trl.org.
Parade of Lighted Ships: 5-6 p.m. at Port Plaza. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus with candy canes for the kids. Information: Olympia Yacht Club at tquesti@comcast.net or the Olympia Downtown Association at odaoffice@tss.net.
Tree Lighting at Ralph’s: 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Photos with Santa. Roosevelt Elementary School and Reeves Middle School orchestra students will perform.
Toy Run: The annual motorcycle event begins at 10 a.m. at South Sound Center, 711 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey and ends at 2 at the Marathon Park, Deschutes Parkway, Olympia. Information: http://olytoyrun.com.
Saturday and Dec. 10
Wrinkles of Washington: Two Christmas performances benefit senior services. 2 p.m. Saturday at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey; and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
Sunday
“Don’t Shoot Your Eye Out” BB gun tournament: The eighth annual BB gun shoot is 2 p.m. at Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club indoor range, a quarter-mile south of Littlerock on Littlerock Road. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. A Christmas movie begins at 2:30. $12 adult with one child, $22 maximum per family. Call Will Ulry 360-701-8105.
Holiday Tour of Historic Homes: The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum tour is noon-4 p.m. featuring nine historic properties on the east side and downtown Olympia, including the Woman’s Club of Olympia at 1002 S. Washington and the Bigelow House at 918 Glass Ave. NE, where tickets and refreshments will be available the day of the tour. Tickets are $20 and available in advance at Drees, 524 Washington St. SE, Olympia; Olympia Federal Savings, 421 Capitol Way S.; Olympia Federal Savings Lacey, 4310 Sixth Ave. SE; and Thompson Furniture, 5407 Capitol Blvd. in Tumwater. Tickets are also at olympiahistory.org.
Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at 10 a.m. at Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610
Tree lighting with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will present “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. For a $35 ticket, guests receive entrance, food and two drinks. Tickets: bit.ly/2gPZMMK.
