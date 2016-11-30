What’s Happening for Nov. 30

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters Pause

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University

5:04 Timberline holds off Foss, 80-70, in nonleague opener

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief?

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park