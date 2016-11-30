Lacey Fire adds virtual reality to CPR training at Saturday event

Ever wonder what it’s like to respond to a 911 call for a heart attack?
On Saturday, Lacey Fire District 3 is inviting people to experience the anxiety, urgency and emotion that come with saving lives.
The event is part of a push to promote CPR awareness in Lacey and beyond, said Karen Weiss, a paramedic for the fire district.
“If a bystander starts doing CPR, it doubles the chance of survival,” Weiss said. “Just call 911, start chest compression CPR, and don’t stop until we arrive.”
Starting chest compressions early makes defibrillators work better, she said.
Saturday’s event will take place at the Lacey Fire District 3 headquarters at 1231 Franz St. SE in Lacey. Participants must register in advance for classes, which will be held at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. However, the 11 a.m. class is nearly full, so people should try to sign up for the later classes, Weiss said.
Register at cprsavesvr.com. More information about the event is also available at the website.
Participants will have a chance to meet firefighters, look at ambulances and fire engines, and practice chest compressions on a dummy. People who practice on the dummy will be entered to win a children’s birthday party at the fire station.
Samsung also will provide equipment allowing people to participate in a 6-minute virtual reality experience, teaching people how to perform CPR in a realistic setting.
“Our theory is that if we can give you this experience in a safe environment, you will have less hesitation and more knowledge when faced with an actual emergency,” the fire district press release reads.
The station also will hand out free cardboard viewers provided by Google that can be used with a smartphone for a virtual reality CPR experience. Anyone who misses the event is welcome to stop by the station to pick up a viewer.
