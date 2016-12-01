Local

December 1, 2016 8:25 AM

Interstate 5 southbound closed at milepost 78 in Chehalis due to crash; expect long delay

Staff report

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were closed at milepost 78 Thursday morning due to a serious crash involving a semi-trailer at West Street, in Chehalis, according to a release from the Dept. of Transportation.

Crews are working to clear debris from the roadway.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway. Southbound I-5 traffic is being detoured onto Chamber Way to Louisiana Avenue to State Route 6, and returning to I-5.

Drivers should expect long delays, use an alternate route or delay travel.

