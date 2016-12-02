Look out for motorcycles and expect delays Saturday in Olympia and Lacey

Some streets in Olympia and Lacey will be closed Saturday morning as motorcyclists zoom toward Capitol Lake, carrying toys for children.
The 39th Annual Olympia Toy Run will assemble at South Sound Center beginning at 10 a.m. The run will begin at 1 p.m., winding its way along Pacific Avenue to State Avenue, through downtown Olympia to Deschutes Parkway, ending at Marathon Park.
Once at the park, riders will unload their motorcycles and donate toys to the Salvation Army, which will distribute them to children through the Toy n’ Joy Shop, according to the Olympia Toy Run website.
“Though riders come from all over to participate in this event, it’s a day to be proud of Olympia, the fellowship that brings us together and the goal we accomplish. It’s thrilling, breathtaking, moving…and downright fun,” a message on the website reads.
Spectators are welcome to gather on the sidewalks and watch the event.
The event, sponsored by the Olympia Toy Run Coalition, attracts nearly 10,000 motorcyclists and could last up to two hours. Drivers should expect delays.
Intercity Transit has issued a detour alert for some routes. Information can be found on the Intercity Transit website.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments