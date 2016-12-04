What’s Happening for Dec. 4

Sunday
Christmas Forest: Christmas Forest is Providence St. Peter Foundation’s largest fundraising event, generating more than $9.8 million over the years. Christmas Forest 2016 is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Information at provforest.org.
“Don’t Shoot Your Eye Out” BB gun tournament: The eighth annual BB gun shoot is 2 p.m. at Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club indoor range, a quarter-mile south of Littlerock on Littlerock Road. All ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. A Christmas movie begins at 2:30. $12 adult with one child, $22 maximum per family. Call Will Ulry 360-701-8105.
Holiday Tour of Historic Homes: The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum tour is noon-4 p.m. featuring nine historic properties on the east side and downtown Olympia, including the Woman’s Club of Olympia at 1002 S. Washington and the Bigelow House at 918 Glass Ave. NE, where tickets and refreshments will be available the day of the tour. Tickets are $20 and available in advance at Drees, 524 Washington St. SE, Olympia; Olympia Federal Savings, 421 Capitol Way S.; Olympia Federal Savings Lacey, 4310 Sixth Ave. SE; and Thompson Furniture, 5407 Capitol Blvd. in Tumwater. Tickets are also at olympiahistory.org.
Monday
Lacey’s 50th Anniversary: Open house 3-8 p.m. at the HUB at Woodland Square, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, with lighted parade at 6 p.m. at Huntamer Park. Tree lighting, Santa and holiday movie at 6:45 p.m. at the park.
Saturday
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at 10 a.m. at Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610
Tree lighting with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will present “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. For a $35 ticket, guests receive entrance, food and two drinks. Tickets: bit.ly/2gPZMMK.
Wrinkles of Washington: A Christmas performance benefits senior services. 2 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
