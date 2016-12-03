Olympia Toy Run 2016

Jim Kaasa and wife Lisa Ireland of Yelm gather with thousands of fellow motorcyclists for the 39th annual Olympia Toy Run at the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. "This is my favorite day of the holiday season, Ireland said. "We love it. This is Christmas for us."
Krista Beltramo of Olympia gathers with thousands of fellow motorcyclists for the Olympia Toy Run at the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Anna Johnston, 5, of Olympia, tells her Christmas wishes to "Santa Joe" Sullivan, co-founder of the Olympia Toy Run, as they wait for the start of the 39th annual event at the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Thousands of motorcyclists prepare to take off on the 39th annual Olympia Toy Run from the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Derek Carr, a member of the Toy Run Coalition from Shelton, helps his daughter, Audrey Carr, 5, as she prepares to ride in the opening sidecar with event co-founder "Santa Joe" Sullivan for the 39th annual Olympia Toy Run from the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Brad "Saint Nick" Gartin of Port Orchard arrives at South Sound Center in Olympia to join thousands of fellow motorcyclists for the 39th annual Olympia Toy Run in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. "I don't even need extra stuffing," Gartin joked about his Santa costume.
