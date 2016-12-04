Man, 65, dies after being ejected from vehicle

A 65-year-old man died Saturday night in Jefferson County after he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into some trees and was ejected from it, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was identified as Steven M. Allen of Bellevue.
About 10 p.m. Saturday, Allen was eastbound in his 2016 Subaru Forester on state Route 104, near Port Hadlock. It was then that he apparently lost control of his vehicle, veered into the westbound lane, drove off the road and struck several trees.
The impact resulted in Allen being ejected from his vehicle and landing in front of it.
