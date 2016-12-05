What’s Happening for Dec. 5

Dec. 5
Lacey’s 50th Anniversary: Open house 3-8 p.m. at the HUB at Woodland Square, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, with lighted parade at 6 p.m. at Huntamer Park. Tree lighting, Santa and holiday movie at 6:45 p.m. at the park.
Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at 10 a.m. at the Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610
Tree lighting with Santa: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will present “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. For a $35 ticket, guests receive entrance, food and two drinks. Tickets: bit.ly/2gPZMMK.
Wrinkles of Washington: A Christmas performance benefits senior services. 2 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
Dec. 10-11
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: The event is 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave SE, Olympia. Tickets are $15, or $26 for both nights. Discounts are available for Sunday ($12 for Mountaineers, military, students and Olympia Film Society members). Information: mountaineers.org/about/branches-committees/olympia-branch/events/banff-mountain-film-festival or 206-521-6000.
Dec. 15
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Global Issues Confronting the Trump Administration,” 7:30 pm, Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Avenue SE, Lacey. Discussion this month: Moderated discussion with audience participation of four major issues confronting the incoming Trump administration: Relations with Russia and Cyberwarfare; Climate Change; Trade and Trade Agreements; and Immigration and Refugee Policies. For more information: 360/866-1652.
Dead Feminists: “An Ode to Powerful, History-Making Women” highlights the accomplishments of 27 women. The authors will speak 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College Street SE. Information: 360-491-3860.
