Olympia Toy Run 2016

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer recounts the events leading to the rescue of two children and the death of a suspected cop killer early Thursday morning, Dec. 1, 2016. Video by Drew Perine and Peter Haley
On Saturday, Lacey Fire District 3 is inviting people to experience the anxiety, urgency and emotion that come with saving lives. The event is part of a push to promote CPR awareness in Lacey and beyond, said Karen Weiss, a paramedic for the fire district.
Staff members from the Department of Enterprise Services wrestle a 35-foot noble fir tree donated by the Weyerhaeuser Co. up the steps of the Legislative Building and into the Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, where it will serve as this year's Capitol Holiday Tree and with it official lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec 2 at 6 p.m.
About 100 people, including students and faculty members, participated Tuesday in a walkout and teach-in at Saint Martin’s University, protesting the private university’s objection to a recently formed faculty union.
Urns containing the ashes of Civil War Veteran James Powers and his wife Irena Powers sat unclaimed for decades in Lake View Cemetery in Seattle, then were discovered and will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent in a ceremony in December.