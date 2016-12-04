Red Ryder BB-gun tournament attracts about 60 to Littlerock

Desmond Thomas of Olympia came prepared.
He wore his cowboy hat, boots and chaps, along with a holster and toy pistol. He also had a lasso affixed to his hip and a belt of toy bullets slung over his shoulder.
In addition to the toy pistol, he also had something approaching the real deal: A Daisy Red Ryder BB-gun, complete with a tiny plaque attached to the butt of the rifle, which explained that 7-year-old Desmond had won first place in 2014.
And he was back for more prizes on Sunday as Desmond and about 60 others took part in the 8th “Don’t shoot your eye out” Red Ryder BB-gun tournament at the Capitol City Rifle and Pistol Club in Littlerock.
Will Ulry, who serves on the gun club’s board as its safety officer, said he and others were trying to think of new ways to get more people involved in shooting sports. The other inspiration for the BB-gun tournament was the movie “A Christmas Story,” frequently shown on cable TV over the holidays.
The movie, which stars Peter Billingsley and Darren McGavin, is about Billingsley’s dream to get a Red Ryder rifle for Christmas. It also comes with this persistent warning throughout the film: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
While some children and parents fired away at targets on Sunday, others watched “A Christmas Story” in a separate room. They also served free hot dogs and cookies in the shape of a “leg lamp.”
The “leg lamp” was another reference to the movie, in which Billingsley’s character’s father, played by McGavin, brings home a lamp in the shape of a leg, much to the family’s confusion and mom’s horror.
Not only were there leg lamp cookies, but the grand prize was an actual leg lamp, said Ulry. They also planned to give away six BB guns and trophies in the shape of leg lamps. Everyone would receive a prize of some sort, he said.
Landon Severy, 10, of Spanaway, also participated on Sunday. His father, Josh, has a friend who’s a member of the gun club, so they took part for the first time. For Landon, though, BB-guns are not a new thing: He owns a Red Ryder after he got one for Christmas.
“I think I did pretty good,” he said, after firing about 50 rounds of BBs.
