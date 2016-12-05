In case you missed it...

Once again, restaurant inspections proved to be a must read.
1. Lacey man says he kept quiet about a decade of abuse — until she tried to strangle him: The victim said Lanham disconnected the phone, then came up behind him and wrapped the strap from his briefcase around his neck in an attempt to strangle him. He said he was unable to breathe and started feeling light-headed. She then struck him several times in the face and body and also pushed him into a wall, injuring his eye and face.
2. Restaurant inspections for Nov. 30: “Person in charge was unable to answer food safety questions. Thirteen employees are missing foodhandler cards, including the manager and person in charge.”
3. Tenino man dies Sunday after being struck by car on US 12: A 36-year-old Tenino man was killed Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12, about a half mile west of Grand Mound, according to the Washington State Patrol.
4. Community rallies to bring Tenino police chief’s son home for burial: A Tenino businessman has launched an online fundraiser to help Tenino Police Chief Don Moody and his wife, Shelly, bring their late son home for burial.
5. Lacey Walmart evacuated after bomb threat: The Lacey Walmart was evacuated for about 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon after a man threatened to detonate a bomb.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments