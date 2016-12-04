Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.
David Montesino and Craig Sailor dmontesino@thenewstribune.com; csailor@thenewstribune.com

Local

2016 Capitol Rotunda holiday tree arrives

Staff members from the Department of Enterprise Services wrestle a 35-foot noble fir tree donated by the Weyerhaeuser Co. up the steps of the Legislative Building and into the Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, where it will serve as this year's Capitol Holiday Tree and with it official lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec 2 at 6 p.m.

Editor's Choice Videos