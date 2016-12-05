Snowy Highway 8 in Thurston County

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer recounts the events leading to the rescue of two children and the death of a suspected cop killer early Thursday morning, Dec. 1, 2016. Video by Drew Perine and Peter Haley
On Saturday, Lacey Fire District 3 is inviting people to experience the anxiety, urgency and emotion that come with saving lives. The event is part of a push to promote CPR awareness in Lacey and beyond, said Karen Weiss, a paramedic for the fire district.
Staff members from the Department of Enterprise Services wrestle a 35-foot noble fir tree donated by the Weyerhaeuser Co. up the steps of the Legislative Building and into the Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, where it will serve as this year's Capitol Holiday Tree and with it official lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec 2 at 6 p.m.