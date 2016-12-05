Snowy Highway 8 in Thurston County

Driving proved to be tricky Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 on Highway 8, as Thurston County got its first taste of snow.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

2016 Capitol Rotunda holiday tree arrives

Staff members from the Department of Enterprise Services wrestle a 35-foot noble fir tree donated by the Weyerhaeuser Co. up the steps of the Legislative Building and into the Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, where it will serve as this year's Capitol Holiday Tree and with it official lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec 2 at 6 p.m.

