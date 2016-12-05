Flights cancelled as forecast calls for more snow

Alaska Airlines canceled about two dozen flights into and out of Sea-Tac Airport Monday as snow was in the forecast throughout the region.
As many as 1,600 passengers were affected by the cancellations Monday. Customers were to be rebooked on later flights.
While snow accumulations in the region were generally light Monday, forecasters say up to 4 inches was possible in parts of Western Washington Monday night into Tuesday.
Olympia high temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing, with lows dipping just below freezing, and it will remain mostly sunny. But snow showers are possible through Thursday. By Friday, a warm front is expected to again push high temperatures into the mid-40s.
