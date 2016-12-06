Towering big leaf maple set to be removed in Lacey

A towering big leaf maple is set to be removed in Lacey because it is infected with two diseases, according to a city official.
The 100-year-old tree stands near the Providence Regional Cancer Center on Third Avenue Southeast. A branch recently fell off the tree and damaged the cancer center building, which led the property owner to seek the opinion of an arborist and request a tree removal permit from the city, Planning Manager Ryan Andrews said.
The property owner is Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty. The scheduled removal date was not known, although the permit is good for 18 months, Andrews said.
Two arborists ultimately determined that the tree is infected with two diseases: Ganaderma trunk rot and Verticillium wilt, both of which could cause the tree to fall, according to the city.
The property owner is required to replant and the city has recommended three tree species for the site, Andrews said. The city also has recommended that the wood from the felled maple be used in a commemorative fashion, such as to make a bench or benches for the cancer center courtyard, although the owner is not required to do that, he said.
The tree removal report can be found on the city’s website at http://ci.lacey.wa.us/news-events/press-releases.
