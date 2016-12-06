Driver injured when vehicle crashes 75 feet into ravine

A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash down a wooded ravine at 22nd Avenue Southeast and Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia near the Watershed Park trail entrance at about 9 p.m. Monday night, officials say.
“The single occupant was 75 feet over the embankment, and sustained injuries,” according to a post on the Olympia Fire Fighters IAFF Local 468 Facebook page. “Due to the situation, the vehicle was secured from sliding further and the patient was extricated via rope system and stokes basket back to the road.”
The Olympia Police Department also responded to the scene. No other details were immediately available.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
