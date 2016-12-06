Lacey celebrates 50 years as a city

With a bit of winter in the evening air the HUB at Woodland Square was packed with visitors who were in attendance at the City of Lacey's 50th Anniversary celebration. The open house event included a historic presentation by Lacey Museum Curator Erin Quinn Valcho along with Washington State Poet Laureate Dr. Tod Marshall’s reciting of “An Ode to Lacey” before culminating with the Lacey Elementary Choir’s singing of “You’re Never a Stranger in Lacey”, written by longtime resident Ken Balsley.