What’s Happening for Dec. 7

Thursday
Olympia Symphony Orchestra Yuletide fundraiser: Gather for a holiday party and fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. at The Heritage Room, 604 Water St., Olympia. $65 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, dessert, wine, beer and live music by the OSO Woodwind Quintet. Purchase tickets in advance by calling 360-753-0074.
Saturday
Santa takes the train: The Kringles will arrive at 10 a.m. on Train No. 502 at the Lacey train station, 6600 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey. Call 923-4602 for directions. Information: Bobbe Andersen at 360-357-5610.
Tree lighting in Tumwater: Join Tumwater Parks and Recreation 2-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Station and City Hall, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Information: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us/treelighting.
Human Rights Day: The Rachel Corrie Foundation is hosting, 6-9 p.m. at Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Morning Star Means and Earth-Feather Sovereign will speak on “Standing Rock, Human Rights and Women.” Music by Benjamin Sitting Bull, a Plains Indian singer, flutist and drummer. $35 for entrance, food and two drinks. Tickets: bit.ly/2gPZMMK.
Wrinkles of Washington: This Christmas performance benefits senior services. 2 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. Information: robert.a.williams@comcast.net.
SOGO Ho Ho Brass Choir Show: Hear holiday movie music, including songs from “Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Muppets Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. Tickets at the door ($5 for students, $10 for adults and seniors, $25 for a family). Information: studentorchestras.org
Saturday and Sunday
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15 or $26 for both nights. Discounts Sunday, $12 for Mountaineers, military, students and Olympia Film Society members. Information: mountaineers.org/about/branches-committees/olympia-branch/events/banff-mountain-film-festival or 206-521-6000.
Dec. 15
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Global Issues Confronting the Trump Administration,” 7:30 p.m., Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. This month’s moderated discussion with audience participation on four major issues confronting the incoming Trump administration: relations with Russia and cyberwarfare, climate change, trade and trade agreements, and immigration and refugee policies. More information: 360/866-1652.
Dead Feminists: “An Ode to Powerful, History-Making Women” highlights the accomplishments of 27 women. The authors will speak 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.
Comments