Pedestrian taken to hospital after Lacey hit-and-run, State Patrol says

A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Pacific Avenue in Lacey on Tuesday evening and the driver fled the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after the incident at the 8000 block of Pacific Avenue about 5:30 p.m. but was uninjured, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
The truck was described as dark blue in color, but the make, model and license plate numbers were not available. There was no visible damage to the truck.
The State Patrol is investigating the incident.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments