Snow is expected Thursday in Olympia area, followed by rain

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Olympia area, which takes effect early Thursday morning and lasts through early Friday morning.
Snow is expected to fall early Thursday morning and continue throughout the day and night, which could result in 3 to 7 inches of snow during the day and another 2 to 4 inches Thursday night.
After Thursday, rain is in the forecast through Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to fall to 23 degrees Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, followed by a Thursday daytime high of 36 degrees. The temperature is expected to fall to 32 degrees Thursday night and then warm to 43 degrees on Friday. Temperatures after that are not expected to fall below freezing through Sunday.
