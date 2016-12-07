Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

The Olympia City Council moved its Dec. 6 meeting to another location after anti-fracking protesters disrupted the proceedings. The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia. Olympia police helped clear the scene Nov. 18 in a confrontation that included non-lethal flash grenades and pepperballs, along with the arrest of 12 protesters.
Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison wrote each other letters of love, stuffed them in a wine bottle, and tossed it out to sea at their wedding along the Case Inlet near Shelton. Four years later they got a message that the bottle had been found. Not once, but several times. And each time a new note was added. Today, the bottle is most likely still floating out there somewhere in Puget Sound.

