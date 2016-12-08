Lacey deputy mayor gets family truck back after it’s involved in hit-and-run crash

Lacey Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt and her husband, David, are back to having two vehicles again after her husband’s truck was recovered by Lacey police last month.
But it’s going to cost about $6,000 to get the front of his 2001 Dodge Dakota fixed after the vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on Martin Way. That happened Nov. 7, five days after the Pratt’s reported the vehicle stolen.
Not everything about the truck came back in one piece, David said Wednesday. The canopy is still missing and the license plates were taken, but have since been replaced, he said.
Although the truck was eventually found unoccupied in a parking lot in Hawks Prairie on Nov. 7, the suspect has not been found, said Lacey Sgt. Terence Brimmer. It’s still an active investigation and anyone with information should call Det. Al Stanford at 360-459-4333.
David got his truck back on Nov. 8, Election Day, and then Cynthia’s Toyota Prius was dented Tuesday night at an election-related event.
When she got home, he saw her dented vehicle alongside his damaged truck.
“It was three bad things in a row,” said David, referring to the election outcome as well.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments