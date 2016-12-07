Pedestrian taken to hospital after Lacey hit-and-run, State Patrol says

A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Pacific Avenue in Lacey late Tuesday and the driver fled the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after the incident in the 8000 block of Pacific Avenue about 5:30 p.m. but was uninjured, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
The truck was described as dark blue. The make, model and license plate numbers weren’t available. There was no visible damage to the truck.
The State Patrol is investigating.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
