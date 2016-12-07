Former Olympia resident confirmed among Oakland fire victims

A former Olympia resident who graduated from The Evergreen State College and participated in the area’s indie music scene perished in the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland.
Edmond Lapine, 34, of Oakland, was among the 36 people who died Friday when flames broke out during an underground music event at a converted warehouse, according to a list issued by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau.
“I resigned myself to knowing that he died doing what he loved: listening to music,” his father Bob Lapine of Ogden, Utah, told The San Francisco Chronicle.
As of Wednesday, another man with a local connection, musician Joseph Matlock, who performs under the stage names Joey Casio and Obsidian Blade, was still listed as missing after the fire. He has recorded several singles with K Records in Olympia.
Lapine graduated from Evergreen in Olympia in 2008, according to college spokesman Todd Sprague. He interned for K Records for about six months, according to the label’s founder and owner Calvin Johnson.
“He’s memorable because he’s a very snappy dresser, and we share a love for old soul 45s,” Johnson told The Olympian earlier this week.
Bob Lapine described his son as a gentle soul.
“Edmond was the type of person — when you met him, he was genuine, he was honest and he just loved people,” he told the Deseret News. “He was very, very accommodating.”
